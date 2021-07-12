ZUM TOKEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,014.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 63.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $149,576.67 and approximately $5,014.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00625647 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,770,621,854 coins and its circulating supply is 14,240,700,996 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

