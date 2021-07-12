Zumiez Inc. (NYSE:ZUMZ) Director Sells $112,177.44 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NYSE:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $49.02. 161,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,546. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

