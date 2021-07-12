Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYXI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,669. The stock has a market cap of $507.02 million, a P/E ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

