Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ZYXI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,669. The stock has a market cap of $507.02 million, a P/E ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.