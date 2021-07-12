Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Insider Sells $174,394.08 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08.

Zynga stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 11,514,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,436. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

