$0.05 EPS Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Pure Storage posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

