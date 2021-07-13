-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $373,555.20. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,578 shares of company stock worth $688,294.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,653. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

