$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NYSE:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NYSE:EXEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.18. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,422. Exelixis has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.35.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.