$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NYSE:NUAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NYSE:NUAN) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Nuance Communications also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Insiders have sold a total of 68,162 shares of company stock worth $3,710,639 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,775. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $55.10.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

