-$0.21 EPS Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 45,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $1,976,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $5,762,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.