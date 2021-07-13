$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 39,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

