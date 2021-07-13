$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,150 shares of company stock worth $7,570,465 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

