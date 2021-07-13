$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

NYSE:RXN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

