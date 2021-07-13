-$0.70 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $65,881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

