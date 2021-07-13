$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. II-VI posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Shares of NYSE IIVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 970,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,917. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,070.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

