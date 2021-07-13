$0.94 EPS Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

