$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 108,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

VEC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

