$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after purchasing an additional 222,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

