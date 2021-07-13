$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $425.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

FANG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.86. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

