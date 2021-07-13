$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. Ryder System posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

R opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

