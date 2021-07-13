$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

PB opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.92. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

