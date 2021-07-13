$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

