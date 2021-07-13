$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.