$1.91 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.82. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $81,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $322.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.