104,188 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.05% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.