$13.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $13.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.69 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.84 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.03. 34,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,331. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

