139,093 Shares in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $23,726,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IACA stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

