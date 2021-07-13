144,282 Shares in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NESR shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

