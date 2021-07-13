14,900 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

