$150.58 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce sales of $150.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $147.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $572.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

