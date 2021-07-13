1,500,000 Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Purchased by 40 North Management LLC

40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,000. Glass Houses Acquisition makes up 0.4% of 40 North Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,785,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,025,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,015,000.

GLHAU stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

