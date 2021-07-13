1,675 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,480,000.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $159.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

