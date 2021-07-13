1,749 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the period.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $179.87 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.