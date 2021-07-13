$18.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report $18.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.73 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.62 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.52.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

