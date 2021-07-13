$185.81 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $185.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.79 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $764.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.90 million to $796.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $872.56 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $894.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $461.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.16. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

