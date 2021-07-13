$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

