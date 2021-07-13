$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NYSE:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NYSE:LFUS) will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.18. Littelfuse reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $253.22 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

