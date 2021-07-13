200,000 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

FTAAU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

