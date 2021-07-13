213,999 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 213,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

HPE stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,465. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

