227,500 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $7,835,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGNU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 29,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

