23,710 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.