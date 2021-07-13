$241.34 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report sales of $241.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.93. 2,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.02. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

