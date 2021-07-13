250,000 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVAC. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVAC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

