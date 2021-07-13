25,580 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,010,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,999,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 909,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,702,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,554,080. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

