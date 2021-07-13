263,600 Shares in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Bought by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,735,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $24,501,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

DBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, equities analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

