$28.58 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce $28.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.76 million. IntriCon posted sales of $23.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $121.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IntriCon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IIN stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,195. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of -555.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

