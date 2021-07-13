28,600 Shares in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.81% of Edoc Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

ADOC stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

