2,878 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.34.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.