$293.05 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report sales of $293.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.10 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TILE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 342,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.08. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

