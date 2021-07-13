$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.18.

W traded down $13.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,366. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $205.80 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.38. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 3.13.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

