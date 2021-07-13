$30.41 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post $30.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.98 billion and the lowest is $29.92 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $30.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 99,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,659. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

