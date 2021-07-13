$30.41 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post $30.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.98 billion and the lowest is $29.92 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $30.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 99,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,659. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.