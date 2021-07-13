$337.76 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report sales of $337.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.58 million and the lowest is $333.70 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $327.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 1,580,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,836. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

